KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 12, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient Advocate Shawnetta Yahtin is available to assist with navigating services & referrals and to serve as a bridge between patients and staff. You can contact Shawnetta at 541-553-2487.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

The COCC Madras Campus is offering an Introduction to Public Health class for students interested in pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in public health, nutrition and additional health careers. Learn more about the COCC Public Health Academic Pathway and Public Health Scholarships for Students who attend the COCC Madras Campus by visiting COCC dot EDU (https://www.cocc.edu/programs/public-health/files/publichealthmadras.pdf) The scholarship deadline is December 17th.

Warm Springs Community Wellness Fitness Opportunities at the old Warm Springs Elementary School Gym include Senior Fitness Class on Mondays at 11 and lunchtime Yoga with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10.

COCC’s Dental Clinic, in collaboration with Deschutes County Health is offering services to income eligible patients for a filling or extraction. The clinic is held only 2 Fridays each month. To learn more call 541-322-7400.

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepting pictures of your Gingerbread House until December 17th. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes on December 18th.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

Tomorrow is spirit day at Warm Springs ECE. Everyone is asked to dress like they are from “Who-ville” and Santa will visit Head Start.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that tomorrow is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5 on Mondays.