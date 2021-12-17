KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 18, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. If you were vaccinated but haven’t gotten your booster – get it to protect from COVID variants.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church will have a youth gift box giveaway tomorrow for ages 3 to 18. That will be Sunday from 1:30 – 3:30 at the Baptist Church in Elliot Heights.

There will be a Warm Springs drive through Youth Toy & Gift distribution Tuesday from 10am -6pm. They have a new line up plan – where you go in on Wasco Street past the old elementary school, check in by the Behavioral Health center and then proceed to the Family Resource Center. There will be a food box distribution as well. You do not need to sign up. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

The Museum at Warm Springs Gift Shop is open during Museum Hours 9am – 5pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays. They will be closed on Christmas. The Museum is doing a year end appeal. Learn how you can support their operations at museum at warm springs dot org

Warm Springs Recreation is holding their Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market on Wednesday from 11am – 3pm – Weather Permitting. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is in the process of establishing a new Title V1 Parent Committee. Each Native Family should have gotten an email with details about how to vote for 3 parents to be on the committee on December 8th. Elections end on Monday (12/20/21)

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open Monday through Wednesday this coming week from 10:30am-5:30pm for the start of winter break and then the club will be closed Thursday December 23rd thru the 31st and will reopen after school on January 3rd.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration is now open. You can register online at COCC dot EDU https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

Local Veterans are invited to take advantage of weekly free Veteran transport that is being established. The plan is to offer transportation on Wednesdays for travel between Warm Springs and Madras plus trips up to Redmond and Bend for shopping and special events. Donations to support this effort will be accepted. If you are a Veteran who would like to know more please call 541-408-4147.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds reservation residents that cars, trucks & trailers parked on the roadway are an issue for snow removal. Housing tenants must move vehicles, boat and any other equipment off the road to allow snow plows to do their job clearing a path for safe driving.

The National Tribal Trial College Certificate in Tribal Court Legal Advocacy is a free, 6-month, skill building course empowering laypersons to practice law in Tribal Courts across the United States of America. They have a free course starting in February. You can learn more at their website – N T T C online dot ORG.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. There is a fee to participate although partial scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is January 10th. Learn more online at EXTENSION dot OREGON STATE dot EDU

At KWSO we have some free items available to anyone who would like to pick them up at the Warm Springs Media Center. You can ring our doorbell during business hours to pick up a KWSO: one page 2022 calendar, a magnet; and a sticker – all featuring our colorful circle logo.