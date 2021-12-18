KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 19, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. If you were vaccinated but haven’t gotten your booster – get it to protect from COVID variants.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church will have a youth gift box giveaway today for ages 3 to 18. That will be Sunday from 1:30 – 3:30 at the Baptist Church in Elliot Heights.

There will be a Warm Springs drive through Youth Toy & Gift distribution Tuesday from 10am -6pm. Line up on Wasco Street by the old elementary school, check in by the Behavioral Health center and then proceed to the Family Resource Center. There will be a food box distribution as well. You do not need to sign up. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Warm Springs Recreation is holding their Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market on Wednesday from 11am – 3pm – Weather Permitting. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is in the process of establishing a new Title V1 Parent Committee. Each Native Family should have gotten an email with details about how to vote. Elections end tomorrow.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open Monday through Wednesday this coming week from 10:30am-5:30pm for the start of winter break and then the club will be closed Thursday December 23rd thru the 31st and will reopen after school on January 3rd.

The COCC Madras Campus is offering an Introduction to Public Health class for students interested in pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in public health, nutrition and additional health careers. Learn more about the COCC Public Health Academic Pathway and Public Health Scholarships for Students who attend the COCC Madras Campus by visiting COCC dot EDU (https://www.cocc.edu/programs/public-health/files/publichealthmadras.pdf) The scholarship deadline is December 17th.

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds Tribal Members about recently installed multiple seasonal gates on main roads in the Lionshead fire area. The seasonal gates will be closed December through March each year. This seasonal closure helps reduce the impacts to road systems in the winter months and secure wintering big game within the closure area.

There are 12 gates in all and you can see their locations on the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Facebook Page.

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

