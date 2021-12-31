KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 1, 2022

Please remember to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and limiting your gatherings to folks that you live with. COVID-19 cases are up in Warm Springs and we all need to do what we can to protect one another. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated or are due for your booster – please schedule an appointment. And let’s start off the new year in a good way by continuing to wear a facemask, maintaining distance from others in public places and using caution by avoiding large gatherings.

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org, or call the Office of Information Systems.

All fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes will be on hiatus until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Heart of Oregon is gearing up for their next YouthBuild program and have pre-enrollment information sessions set on Thursdays in January (starting next Thursday January 6th) from 5-6:30pm in Sisters. All interested applicants must attend one of those sessions. You can call 541-536-1380 to sign up and learn more.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. There is a fee to participate although partial scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is January 10th. Learn more online at EXTENSION dot OREGON STATE dot EDU

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on January 8th, between 10 and noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The KWSO App is now available for phone and mobile devices. The App makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the community calendar, local news and more. Search “KWSO” in Google Play or the Apple Store.