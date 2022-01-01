KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 2, 2022

Please remember to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and limiting your gatherings to folks that you live with. COVID-19 cases are up in Warm Springs and we all need to do what we can to protect one another. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated or are due for your booster – please schedule an appointment. And let’s start off the new year in a good way by continuing to wear a facemask, maintaining distance from others in public places and using caution by avoiding large gatherings.

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds Tribal Members about recently installed multiple seasonal gates on main roads in the Lionshead fire area. The seasonal gates will be closed December through March each year. This seasonal closure helps reduce the impacts to road systems in the winter months and secure wintering big game within the closure area. There are 12 gates in all and you can see their locations on the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Facebook Page.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds reservation residents that cars, trucks & trailers parked on the roadway are an issue for snow removal. Housing tenants must move vehicles, boat and any other equipment off the road to allow snow plows to do their job clearing a path for safe driving.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website at Every Kid Sports dot ORG. (https://everykidsports.org/)

All fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes will be on hiatus until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration is now open. You can register online at COCC dot EDU https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on January 8th, between 10 and noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The KWSO App is now available for phone and mobile devices. The App makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the community calendar, local news and more. Search “KWSO” in Google Play or the Apple Store.

