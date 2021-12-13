KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 14, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

During the pandemic – children’s routine vaccination schedules may have been disrupted and you can call to schedule an appointment to get them back on track. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can schedule a medical appointment by calling 541-553-2610.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is a workshop on Columbia River Housing and an update from AKANA.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy is hosting a canned food drive through tomorrowDonations of non perishable cans or dry goods can be brought in to school and placed in the collection boxes in the commons. It’s spirit week at the K8. Today is Christmas Accessories day. Tomorrow is Ribbons and Bows day. Thursday is Ugly Sweater or Mismatch Day. And Friday is Pajama Day!

The Madras Girls Basketball Teams Host Bend tonight as preseason competition continues. Tune into KWSO tonight at 7 to hear the varsity game live here on 91.9FM

The Jefferson County 509J school district is in the process of establishing a new Title 6 Parent Committee. Nominations for the committee are now open and will close tonight at midnight. Any parent/guardian with a student in the district can be nominated or self-nominate to be one of the 3 parent members on the 6 person committee. An email with more information was sent out to families on December 8th. We have a podcast about the committee and election process on our website under the programming tab. (https://kwso.org/2021/12/509j-title-vi-parent-committee-elections/)

On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. Madras High’s Future’s Center offers students information about making plans for life after high school graduation.

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepting pictures of your Gingerbread House until this Friday. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes on December 18th.

The Foodbank at Warm Springs Commodities is open Wednesday through Friday this month from 9am to noon and 1 to 4pm. If you have questions about what food assistance program you might qualify for – call 541-553-3579

There will be a drive through youth toy & gift distribution on Tuesday December 21st from 10am -6pm. Take Warm Springs street by the Presbyterian Church and check in by Behavioral Health. There will be one way traffic that day. Go around to Wasco Street with stops by the old school. There will be a food box distribution as well. You do not need to sign up. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration is now open. You can register online at COCC dot EDU https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx. In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

The Community Calendar is one of the things we do – to help keep Warm Springs informed. It is at the core of our goal to share useful information with you. If you have information you want to share with the community – email us at kwso@wstribes.org