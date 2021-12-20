KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 21, 2021

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO dot ORG

There will be a Warm Springs drive through Youth Toy & Gift distribution today from 10am to 6pm. Line up on Wasco Street by the old elementary school, then check in by the Behavioral Health center. After that – proceed to the Family Resource Center. There will be a food box distribution as well. You do not need to sign up. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed so please remain in your vehicle.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open today and tomorrow10:30am-5:30pm for the start of winter break and then will be closed Thursday December 23rd thru the 31st and will reopen after school on January 3rd. The Club is located in the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Museum at Warm Springs Gift Shop is open during Museum Hours 9am – 5pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays. They will be closed on Christmas. The Museum is doing a year end appeal. Learn how you can support their operations at museum at warm springs dot org

Warm Springs Recreation is holding their Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market tomorrow from 11am – 3pm – Weather Permitting. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The COVID-19 vaccine line is 541-553-2131.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, their phones are working again. For MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS call 541-553-2610.

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

Local Veterans are invited to take advantage of weekly free Veteran transport that is being established. The plan is to offer transportation on Wednesdays for travel between Warm Springs and Madras plus trips up to Redmond and Bend for shopping and special events. Donations to support this effort will be accepted. If you are a Veteran who would like to know more please call 541-408-4147.

The United Way of Central Oregon is seeking a Strategic Consultant for an organizational strategic evaluation. You can learn more online at (https://www.unitedwaycentraloregon.org/were-requesting-qualifications-for-strategic-consultant-opportunity/)