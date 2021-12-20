KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/20/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (12/20/21) reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 35 tests conducted on Friday (12/17/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were no positive reports from Outside Facilities.
There were 10 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 14 close contacts receiving daily monitoring as of the end of the day on Friday.
TESTING
- 16921 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1124 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 164 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 1288 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested. It’s a good idea to go get tested if you have any symptoms or if you are just feeling ill. Don’t wait until you are really sick. That way you reduce the potential exposure others have to your illness whether it’s COVID-19 or not.
At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, incoming phone calls are still not working. There are Temporary Cell Phone Numbers assigned that staff will answer during business hours. For COVID-19 questions and MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS call 541-675-5285. For additional phone numbers – visit our website for the community calendar PHARMACY REFILLS dial 541-675-5400. You can reach DENTAL & OPTOMETRY at 541-777-7482 and Clinic Administration is 541-665-5380.
VACCINATIONS
Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.
- 3059 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2572 2nd doses have been given
- 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as
- 705 Booster vaccinations have been given
- 189 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds
- 50 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds
PRECAUTIONS
Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL