KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 22, 2021

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market has been cancelled for today.

Warm Springs construction will have Sunnyside Drive closed from Upper Dry Creek to Tmsh today and tomorrow from 7am-4:30pm to install light poles on the walking path

The Boys & Girls Club families are reminded to send lunch with your child today. The club will be closed tomorrow through the winter break. They will be open again after school on January 3rd.

The Foodbank at Warm Springs Commodities is open Wednesday through Friday from 9am to noon and 1 to 4pm. If you have questions about what food assistance program you might qualify for – call 541-553-3579

Senior Lunch today has been cancelled.

Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be closing at noon tomorrow for the Christmas Holiday.

The IHS clinic will also closing at noon on Thursday and will not be open again until Monday December 27th. They will do COVID-19 testing until 11:30 Thursday morning. Please make sure you get your medication re-fills by early Thursday morning so you have your meds for the long holiday weekend.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131. Health & Wellness Center regular phone numbers are all again working.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing Friday’s trash routes tomorrow due to the Christmas holiday. Next week they will also do Friday Trash Pick up on Thursday for the New Year holiday. Neighbors and families are asked to assist others who may have a hard time placing their tote at the road especially in snowy and muddy areas.

The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum’s Gift Shop is open during Museum Hours 9am – 5pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays. And the Museum is doing a year end appeal. Learn how you can support their operations at museum at warm springs dot org

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.

The COCC Winter Term Health Careers Bridge Course is for those who are starting their journey into college and a health care career. The course will be held on the Bend Campus Tuesday and Thursday Mornings. Course dates are January 4th thru March 17th. To register and learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

