KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/21/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (12/21/21) reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 51 tests conducted on Monday (12/20/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There was 1 (one) positive test reported from Outside Facilities.

There are currently 13 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 17 close contacts receiving daily monitoring as of the end of the day on Friday.

TESTING

16972 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1126 Total Positive Cases resulted.

165 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1291 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested. It’s a good idea to go get tested if you have any symptoms or if you are just feeling ill. Don’t wait until you are really sick. That way you reduce the potential exposure others have to your illness whether it’s COVID-19 or not.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, incoming phone calls are back in business as the lines are back up. Medical is 541-553-2610, you can call the incoming desk at 541-553-1196 and they can route you to the department you need. Because the clinic will be closing early on Thursday (NOON) and will not open until Monday, December 27th at 8:00 AM, Home test kits will be distributed by the Emergency Management team over the long holiday weekend with limited supplies.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

3060 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2573 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

709 Booster vaccinations have been given

189 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

54 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



