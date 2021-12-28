KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 29, 2021

Commodities Food Bank of Warm Springs (in partnership with Neighbor Impact) will be open today 9am – 4pm (closed during the noon hour.) They will be closed tomorrow and Friday. To find out more about the Food Bank call 541-553-3579.

A new issue of the Spilyay Tymoo comes out today. You can also read the paper online at wsnews dot org – click on the archive tab. You can also find the Spilyay on the KWSO App.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Baked salmon with lemon orzo salad, green beads and fruit.

Warm Springs Community Wellness has Senior Fitness Class today at 11am and lunchtime Functional Fitness with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10. Tomorrow there is early morning Yoga class at 6am and Noontime Strength/Cardio class. All classes are at the old Warm Springs Elementary School

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing Friday’s trash routes tomorrow due to the New Year holiday. So Thursday and Friday trash will be picked up tomorrow. Neighbors and families are asked to assist others who may have a hard time placing their tote at the road especially in snowy and muddy areas.

Heart of Oregon is gearing up for their next YouthBuild program and have pre-enrollment information sessions set for Thursdays in January from 5-6:30pm in Sisters. All interested applicants must attend one of those sessions. You can call 541-536-1380 to learn more.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, to get your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. There is a fee to participate although partial scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is January 10th. Learn more online at EXTENSION dot OREGON STATE dot EDU

