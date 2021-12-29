KWSO News for Wed., Dec. 29, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council met in November. Some of the actions they approved were:

November 9 th – for the Secretary Treasurer-CEO to attend the TERO Legal Conference.

– for the Secretary Treasurer-CEO to attend the TERO Legal Conference. November 10 th – there was a Water Treatment Plant Update and a subsequent approval us use the Chuush Fund to support employee salary increases and Public Utilities operation budget for 2022 and 2023.

– there was a Water Treatment Plant Update and a subsequent approval us use the Chuush Fund to support employee salary increases and Public Utilities operation budget for 2022 and 2023. November 22 nd – Barbara Haslinger and Dan Ahern were appointed to serve as a Tribal Counrt Judge Pro Tempre to hear and preside over cases as needed. The 2022 Jury list was also approved. Mike Marcotte was approved as an alternate on the Warm Springs Joint Health Commission. A 25 year Commercial/Business Lease was granted to the Casino Enterprise in the Walsey Lane Area adjacent to the Warm Springs Plaza. Tena Jackson was appointed to the Warm Springs Casino and Gaming Enterprise Board of Directors. Warm Springs Housing Authority was granted a 25 year master lease in the Park Heights area. 2022 Fishing Regulations were approved.

– Barbara Haslinger and Dan Ahern were appointed to serve as a Tribal Counrt Judge Pro Tempre to hear and preside over cases as needed. The 2022 Jury list was also approved. Mike Marcotte was approved as an alternate on the Warm Springs Joint Health Commission. A 25 year Commercial/Business Lease was granted to the Casino Enterprise in the Walsey Lane Area adjacent to the Warm Springs Plaza. Tena Jackson was appointed to the Warm Springs Casino and Gaming Enterprise Board of Directors. Warm Springs Housing Authority was granted a 25 year master lease in the Park Heights area. 2022 Fishing Regulations were approved. November 23 rd – Thomas Weathers, James David Williams, Richard Uffleman, and Anthony Broadman were appointed as Appeals Court Judges for the Warm Springs Court of Appeals, and are appointed for a three year term.

– Thomas Weathers, James David Williams, Richard Uffleman, and Anthony Broadman were appointed as Appeals Court Judges for the Warm Springs Court of Appeals, and are appointed for a three year term. November 29 th – funding was approved for the Warm Springs Intensive Forest Management Program. Additionally – funding was allocated for the Senior Distribution Fund for 2022. Tribal Council also approved a budget of 16 million, six hundred and twenty seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty three dollars for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in 2022.

– funding was approved for the Warm Springs Intensive Forest Management Program. Additionally – funding was allocated for the Senior Distribution Fund for 2022. Tribal Council also approved a budget of 16 million, six hundred and twenty seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty three dollars for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in 2022. December 6th – Tribal Council approved allocation of Health Services Fund Collections for the Calendar Year 2022. Six hundred and fifty thousand dollars was approved for the Tribes’ Scholarship Fund. And one million six hundred ten thousand dollars was approved for per capita distributions to Tribal Members at $25 each month.

Traffic accidents took a stunning toll on Oregon drivers over the last week. Transportation officials blame snow, ice, and a return to crowded roads. OPB’s Sam Stites reports. “Oregon State Police reported a total of 915 traffic accidents between December 23 and December 28. That’s nearly three times the number of crashes seen over the same time period in recent years Police say there’s been one confirmed fatality, but expect the number of serious injuries to be high. ODOT spokesperson David House says that a combination of winter weather and a return to pre-pandemic levels of traffic are a reminder to travelers to use caution when venturing out. House said the best advice ODOT can share this week is: If you don’t need to travel, don’t. [HOUSE]: “If you can sit tight, just avoid getting out there, that’s just going to be the safest thing you can possibly do.” Oregonians west of the Cascades can expect a few more mornings of snowy and icy conditions on the roads before the rain and warmer temperatures return this weekend.”

Of the many Oregon laws that will go into effect in the new year, one will focus on increasing the amount of affordable housing that can be built around the state. The law makes it so that land that is currently zoned for commercial or light industrial uses can be the site of affordable housing developments. Representative Pam Marsh worked on the law in a legislative housing committee. She says it has been difficult to find land for affordable housing after the destruction from Southern Oregon’s Almeda (al-MEE-duh) Fire. “Marsh: 0:16 We’ll see how much impact this actually has in the Rogue Valley, but I do think we have small cities that are already wondering, Ashland is one, I think Talent is one, whether some areas that are otherwise have been set aside for commercial or light industrial should be housing areas.” Marsh says the law is meant to remove zoning constraints on affordable housing. Developments have to meet requirements like serving people who earn below a certain percentage of the local median income. This new law, and many others in Oregon, will start on January 1st.

In Sports – Madras White Buffalo Girls basketball won in Sisters at the Holiday Shootout beating the host team in their opening game 38-26. The Lady Buffs are going to be playing Ridgeview today at 7pm. If they win they will play tomorrow at 2pm against the winner of the Crook County La Grande game, but if they lose they will play at 10am tomorrow against the loser of the Crook County-La Grande game. The Boys team was edged by Sisters 44-41. They will also play again today. In College Football Oklahoma heads into the Alamo Bowl against Oregon with all eyes on quarterback Caleb Williams. He has yet to declare if he will stay at Oklahoma under new coach Brent Venables. Interim coach Bob Stoops says Williams has been energetic and engaged in practice. Oregon offensive assistant Bryan McClendon leads the Ducks as interim coach for the bowl. Dan Lanning will take over next season. Both teams are seeking their 11th win of the season. The Holiday Bowl has become the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled. UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team. The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. The Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls have already been canceled with virus issues leaving teams without enough available players. The Sun and Gator bowls had to scramble to find replacement teams. North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted.

