KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/14/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (12/14/21) reports no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 41 tests conducted on Monday (12/13/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There was one positive report from an Outside Facility.

There are currently 23 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 16 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

16790 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1123 Total Positive Cases resulted.

164 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1287 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested. It’s a good idea to go get tested if you have any symptoms or if you are just feeling ill. Don’t wait until you are really sick. That way you reduce the potential exposure others have to your illness whether it’s COVID-19 or not.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

3048 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2562 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

673 Booster vaccinations have been given

188 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

27 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center continues to have telephone issues today. Temporary cell phone numbers have been assigned. For medical appointments, questions about COVID-19 symptoms or to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine – call 541-675-5285. That number will be answered by staff during business hours. Messages will not be checked and so please don’t leave a voice mail – just call back if there is no answer.

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



