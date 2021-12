There will be a drive through Warm Springs Youth Toy & Gift distribution on Tuesday December 21st from 10am -6pm.

Take Warm Springs street by the Presbyterian Church and check in by the Behavioral Health Center.

There will be one way traffic that day. Go around to Wasco Street with stops by the old school.

There will be a food box distribution as well. You do not need to sign up.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

You can see the toy drive flyer HERE