KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/6/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (12/06/21) reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 24 tests conducted on Friday (12/03/21) at the Health and Wellness Center.

There are currently 14 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 17 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

Last Tuesday more than 80 youth 5 and older got their COVID-19 vaccinations at a Youth Clinic at the Health & Wellness Center. The total number of 5-11 year olds vaccinated who have received their first dose is 177, there have been 12 who have received their second dose.

TESTING

16505 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1108 Total Positive Cases resulted.

159 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1267 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested. It’s a good idea to go get tested if you have any symptoms or if you are just feeling ill. Don’t wait until you are really sick. That way you reduce the potential exposure others have to your illness whether it’s COVID-19 or not.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

3042 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2554 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

604 Booster vaccinations have been given

177 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

12 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. That can be for your initial dose, for your Booster Dose or for your 5-11 year old to get vaccinated

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



HOSPITALIZATIONS

St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 74.28% occupancy. Their ICU is at 86.67% occupancy. There are 26 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 4 of those individuals are in the ICU.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION