KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 7, 2021

A Title 6 Information meeting will be held this evening at 6:30 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. The goal is to share information about the Title 6 Parent Advisory committee that has not in place, but that is now being formed. Any community members, parents and family members are invited to come learn more Tuesday at 6:30 at the K8.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Car Lights Parade this Thursday at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepting pictures of your Gingerbread House until December 17th. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes on December 18th.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration is now open. You can register online at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx. In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

COCC’s Dental Clinic, in collaboration with Deschutes County Health is offering services to income eligible patients for a filling or extraction. The clinic is held only 2 Fridays each month. To learn more call 541-322-7400.

On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. On Track OHSU! works with middle and high schools to increase the number of students from underrepresented minority background in the health sciences and in Oregon’s biomedical workforce. Madras High’s Future’s Center offers students information about making plans for life after high school graduation.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.

The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. The Museum is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museumatwarmsprings.org.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can schedule a medical appointment by calling 541-553-2610. During the pandemic – children’s routine vaccination schedules may have been disrupted and you can call to schedule an appointment to get them back on track.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO.ORG