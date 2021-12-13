KWSO News for Mon., Dec. 13, 2021

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, Press Play Below:

A B-52 bomber that was one of the last two planes to depart Dow Air Force Base before it closed is getting a new lease on life. The Bangor Daily News reports that the cockpit of the aircraft dubbed “City of Bangor” is being restored and will be displayed next year at the Tillamook Air Museum in Oregon. The bomber departed Bangor in 1968 but that wasn’t the end of its service. It returned to Maine to serve at Loring Air Force Base and also spent time at bases in Louisiana, Texas, Guam, California, North Dakota and Washington.

An inquiry by former Attorney General Eric Holder’s law firm has found Oregon Health & Science University lacks clear policies on handling, documenting and investigating reported misconduct. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the law firm said the school’s lack of clear policies leads to inconsistent discipline and a lack of trust among staff and students. The $6.5 million review released Thursday also says the university, one of Portland’s largest employers, has failed to create an inclusive environment where people feel welcome or safe. OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs apologized and said it has redoubled his attention and senior leadership’s attention to continue to address concerns and as quickly as possible.

With lawmakers returning to the Oregon state Capitol for a special session on Monday, Gov. Kate Brown said eviction protections and rental assistance won’t be the only topics of discussion. Following bipartisan conversations with leaders in the Legislature, Brown Friday outlined additional priorities that lawmakers have agreed to address — including drought relief, illegal cannabis proliferation and humanitarian impacts and support for Afghan refugee resettlement. Arguably the most pressing issue is that thousands of Oregon households are currently struggling to pay rent. More than 67,000 Oregon households recently reported that they feel “not at all confident” they can cover next month’s bills, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau survey.

The first major snowstorm of the winter is expected to impact travel on Oregon’s mountain passes. The affected roads include most routes that cross the Cascades, as well as Interstate 5 heading into California. ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble says crews will be out in force along the main highways, but it might take a bit longer than usual for snowplows to clear secondary roads. “Matt Noble: “It’s not that we’re going to be not plowing them, it’s just that drivers may see only lane open, or after weather events they might be covered in snow and ice longer than people are expecting, just because we do have staffing shortages.” The National Weather Service predicts more than two feet of snow will fall this weekend on Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass. The Interstate 5 corridor south of Ashland could get at least a foot of snow.

A conservation group is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency is polluting the Columbia River with hot water, oil and toxic chemicals that are killing large numbers of endangered salmon. Columbia Riverkeeper filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal courts in both eastern Washington and Oregon. The lawsuit contends four dams operated by the Army Corps on the Columbia River between Portland, Oregon, and the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick in Washington discharge illegal pollution in violation of the Clean Water Act. The lawsuit says the dams make the water too hot for endangered salmon and steelhead to survive.

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the riot are influencing even the sentences in their criminal cases. Among the biggest takeaways from the Justice Department’s prosecution of the insurrection is how large a role social media has played. Much of the most damning evidence has come from rioters’ own words and videos. FBI agents have identified scores of rioters from public posts and records that were subpoenaed from social media platforms. And now judges are citing defendants’ own words and images as factors weighing in favor of tougher sentences.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball was in action Friday as they hosted Ridgeview in a matchup that they hoped would be a better outcome than it was in their first game of the season. Madras came out of that Friday game with a 53-38 loss to Ridgeview. The Boys then hosted Woodburn on Saturday and were led by Seneca Ball with 14 points, but fell to Woodburn 59-32. The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles A teams will be in action today, hosting Obsidian Middle School beginning at 4pm. Tomorrow night, the Lady Buffs Basketball will be hosting Bend. Varsity action begins at 7pm broadcast here on KWSO.