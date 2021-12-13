KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 13, 2021

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. Class at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy starts at 10:15 . The K8 is hosting a canned food drive through this Wednesday. Donations of non perishable cans or dry goods can be brought in to school and placed in the collection boxes in the commons. Items will be donated to community food banks in Warm Springs.

It’s spirit day at Warm Springs ECE today. Everyone is asked to dress like they are from “Who-ville.” Santa will visit drive through style in the Parking Lot at the Longhouse end of the ECE building.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is an update from the Secretary Treasurer – CEO and a review of minutes along with January Agenda and Travel Delegations. Draft resolutions will be presented. There will be a COVID-19 update, a legislative update call, Enrollments, a presentation from the O-Lie Network and an update on the Willamette Falls Trust.

Warm Springs Community Wellness has Senior Fitness Class today at 11am and lunchtime Yoga with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10. Tomorrow there is early morning Strength/Cardio class at 6am and Noontime Functional Fitness. All classes are at the old Warm Springs Elementary School

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Chicken cacciatore with spaghetti squash, broccoli florets and fruit.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball A Teams host Obsidian Middle School at 4

The Madras Girls Basketball Teams Host Bend tomorrow night as preseason competition continues. Tune into KWSO to hear the varsity game live here on 91.9FM.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is tonight at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Warm Springs Recreation is holding their Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market on Wednesday December 22nd from 11am – 3pm – Weather Permitting. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. The Health & Wellness Center reminds you that it is flu season. Many flu symptoms are the same as COVID-19 symptoms. If you are not feeling well and have fever, body aches, a sore throat, congestion, fatigue and or a cough – you might want to get tested for COVID-19. Testing is available at the outside orange tent Monday thru Friday 8:30am until noon and 1 to 4pm. You can call the vaccine hotline at 541-553-2131 for an appointment for either or both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest is accepting photos of your Gingerbread House until this Friday. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes on December 18th.