KWSO News for Tue., Dec. 7, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (12/06/21) reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 24 tests conducted on Friday (12/03/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are currently 14 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 17 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested. It’s a good idea to go get tested if you have any symptoms or if you are just feeling ill. Don’t wait until you are really sick. That way you reduce the potential exposure others have to your illness whether it’s COVID-19 or not.

A reward to help find who poisoned eight gray wolves in eastern Oregon has been increased to $36,000, according to a statement from environmental groups released on Monday. Early this year, all five members of the Catherine Wolf pack were found dead near Mount Harris in Union County, in northeast Oregon. Through the spring and summer, three more wolves from three other packs were also found poisoned in the area. The Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance to help find who is responsible for the poisonings after exhausting their investigations. Now, environmental groups in Oregon and the Mountain West have increased a reward for information leading to a conviction.

The former official tasked with handling harassment complaints in Oregon’s Capitol is now threatening to sue the state. Nate Monson says he was pushed out after revealing major problems. Dirk VanderHart reports. ”Monson resigned in June, after just two months serving as the state’s legislative equity officer. In that role, he fielded complaints about harassment and retaliation. But Monson said he inherited a dysfunctional system. His predecessor in the job did not keep detailed records, and failed to pay legal bills on time he said. At times, Monson says complaints were largely ignored. In a notice he might sue, Monson says lawmakers retaliated when he raised these problems. But legislators who oversaw Monson have said larger issues were at play. A memo released in June suggests he falsified part of his resume, and that lawmakers were considering firing him before he resigned. Monson’s position remains empty. Lawmakers are instead paying outside attorneys to handle harassment complaints I’m Dirk VanderHart reporting.”

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball is on the road today to Trinity Lutheran, tip off is at 7pm. Madras High School Lady Buffs wrestling is on the road to La Pine tomorrow with matches starting at 4pm.

Head coach Mario Cristobal is leaving the University of Oregon football team for Miami. [KLCCs Noah Camuso cuh-MOO-soh] reports on what’s next after the announcement Monday morning. “Cristobal has accepted the position of head coach for the Miami Hurricanes according to UO Athletic Director Rob Mullens. The Oregon football program is searching nationally for their next head coach. Mullens says the Oregon football program has engaged with Cristobal’s representation for weeks. Mullens describes his reaction when Cristobal told him the news. “All I did was express my full gratitude. He put every ounce into this program. I totally understand the conflict he was going through.” In the meantime, Oregon’s football program is seeking an interim coach to lead the ducks in preparation for the Alamo Bowl on December 29 where Oregon is playing the Oklahoma Sooners. The interim coach will be announced as soon as possible. And the team is determining which players and coaches are leaving with Cristobal. [I’m Noah Camuso reporting.”

Elsewhere in College Football: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are among the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented on Saturday. Young and Hutchinson just led their teams to conference titles and berths in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Young broke the SEC championship game record with 421 yards passing in a victory against Georgia’s vaunted defense on Saturday. Hutchinson helped the Wolverines end an eight-game losing streak to rival Ohio State. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud are the other finalists.