KWSO News for Wed., Dec. 1, 2021

With winter coming and federal funds drying up, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a special session of the Legislature Dec. 13 to approve state funding for rental assistance and to extend eviction protections issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown said it is clear that a state solution is needed to address the urgent and immediate needs of Oregon renters. She proposed that protections be extended for everyone who has applied for rental assistance, that landlords are paid in full for the rent they are owed, and that up to $90 million in additional rental assistance be provided to low-income tenants through the winter

The Lummi Indian Business Council has passed a resolution declaring a disaster after more than 70,000 European green crab — an invasive species — were captured and removed from the Lummi Sea Pond in recent months. The Tribe cultivates shellfish and juvenile salmon in the 750-acre sea pond surrounded by the most productive natural shellfish beds on the reservation. The crabs threaten hatchery operations, Tribal shellfish harvests and may have larger impacts if the infestation spreads. Lummi Nation Chairman William Jones Jr. says the appearance of the European green crab is a serious threat to their treaty fishing rights.

A city park in Klamath Falls could soon have a new name, if residents decide to confront the history of Kit Carson, a Western frontiersman known for the expulsion and killing of local Native Americans. Jefferson Public Radio’s Erik Neumann says residents of the Klamath Falls area have until 5pm today to weigh in on a proposal to rename Kit Carson Park. It’s one of a handful of recommendations from Klamath Falls’ former Equity Task Force. Between the 1840s and 60s, Carson was a key figure in westward expansion. During that time, his parties killed 14 Native Americans at a Klamath village, and many members of the Northern California Wintu people. Monica Yellowowl is a Klamath County resident and enrolled member of the Pit River tribe. She says non-native residents need to confront the history. The Klamath Falls survey asks whether the city should rename the park and solicits comments from the public. The city’s parks advisory board could make recommendations to the city council as soon as next month.

There are three new parking permit designs for state parks now available. Annual parking permits cost $25 each–that’s $5 off the regular price of $30, during December. You can purchase passes online at store.oregonstateparks.org. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle. Oregon State Parks are primarily funded by camping and day-use fees, the Oregon Lottery, and a portion of state recreational vehicle registrations.

The Madras White Buffalo Basketball teams open up their preseason play with a double header tonight at the Buffalodome. The girls team is up first against Ridgeview with a start time of 5:30 and the Boys face off with Ridgeview in a 7 o’clock contest. It’s a great opportunity for fans of both teams to be able to support them both in one night. As always – KWSO will be there and you can tune in just before 5:30 for both contests.