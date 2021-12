Work has been cancelled for today (Monday -12/20/21) for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Bureau of Indian Affairs, Warm Springs Agency.

The Warm Springs Indian Health Services Clinc will open at 10am.

Initially this morning there was a 10am start for the Tribes due to snowfall. That time would allow for road conditions to improve. At 8:37am, CTWS Secretary-Tresurer/CEO, Glendon Smith sent out an email saying “The decision was made to cancel work today and restart tomorrow.”