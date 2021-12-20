KWSO News for Mon., Dec. 20, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal & BIA Offices will remain closed today due to snowfall. Warm Springs I.H.S. opening at 10am this morning. Motorists who can avoid driving should do so. Depending on your location you might encounter packed snow or slushy conditions. Snow, sleet and rain are in the forecast for much of the day.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, incoming phone calls are still not working. There are Temporary Cell Phone Numbers assigned that staff will answer during business hours. For COVID-19 questions and MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS call 541-675-5285. For additional phone numbers – visit our website for the community calendar PHARMACY REFILLS dial 541-675-5400. You can reach DENTAL & OPTOMETRY at 541-777-7482 and Clinic Administration is 541-665-5380.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is in the process of establishing a new Title VI Parent Committee. Native Families can vote for parents to serve on the committee. That voting ends today. Native families should check their email from last week for information about how to vote electronically.

The omicron variant will likely drive a spike of illnesses well beyond previous COVID-19 surges according to Oregon Health & Science University. Pat Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, said while Oregonians may be tired, this is not the time to give up. “We all want to put COVID-19 behind us. But today’s forecast is a warning we can’t ignore. Like a tsunami alert, the OHSU forecast is telling us that a big wave is coming. And it threatens to be bigger than any wave we’ve seen before.” In response, the state wants to get one million Oregonians boosters by the end of January. Early data out of Denmark, the United Kingdom and South Africa suggest omicron is much more contagious than delta. But it also causes milder symptoms.

In Sports

The Madras Girls Basketball Team won in Banks last Friday 53-41. The girls will be playing in the Sisters Tournament next week with games next Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday.

The White Buffalo Boys were at the Seaside tournament where they beat Elma Washington – they then lost to Seaside but beat Astoria for a 3rd place finish in Tournament Play. The Madras Boys will also be playing in the Sisters Tournament next week.