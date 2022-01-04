CTWS Snow Impacts 1/4/22

Update Tue., Jan4, 2022 7:03am

Due to hazardous road conditions:

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will remain closed today

Warm Springs Bureau of Indian Affairs offices will be closed.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is delaying opening until 10am – Orange Tent testing will be open 1-4pm today.

School is cancelled today for the Jefferson County 509-J School District & the South Wasco County Schools.

All COCC campuses are on delayed opening. All classes (including live Zoom classes) that start before 10 a.m. are cancelled; classes with a start time at or after 10 a.m. are on normal schedule. Staff to report at 10 a.m. For more information: https://www.cocc.edu/emergency.

Tue., Jan. 4, 2022 5:25am

Due to hazardous road conditions, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will remain closed today, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Warm Springs Bureau of Indian Affairs offices will also remain closed.

The Jefferson County 509-J School District has cancelled school today.

South Wasco County School DIstrict is initially calling for a 2 hour delay this morning.

Warm Springs I.H.S. is delaying opening until 10am but will monitor road conditions and reassess with daylight.

Road conditions in the local Warm Springs Agency Area are slick with frozen slush and ice. Higher elevations have significant snow. There are some downed trees in the timbered area and a large boulder on the road toward Seekseequa.

Highway 26 closed last night and remains closed from mileposts 96-62.