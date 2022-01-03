Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/3/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (1/3/22) reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 from 65 tests conducted on Thursday (12/30/21) at the Health and Wellness Center.

There were 35 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 26 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

  • 17378 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1166 Total Positive Cases resulted.
  • 169 positive tests have come from outside facilities
  • 1335 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

 

2 Warm Springs People were in the hospital, last Thursday, with COVID-19.

 

VACCINATIONS

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital.  Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

  • 3065 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
  • 2585 2nd doses have been given
  • 39 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as
  • 792 Booster vaccinations have been given
  • 194 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds
  • 125 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

 

PRECAUTIONS

  • Wear a Face Mask in public places.
  • Maintain social distance from other people.
  • Get Vaccinated and Boosted

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

  • Stay Home
  • Avoid Others
  • Don’t go to:
    • the Grocery Store
    • the Casino
    • the Longhouse
    • Work
    • Sporting Events
    • School Activities
    • Birthday Parties
    • Meetings
    • Celebrations
    • Funerals
    • Any Public Areas

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

