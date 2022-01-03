KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/3/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (1/3/22) reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 from 65 tests conducted on Thursday (12/30/21) at the Health and Wellness Center.
There were 35 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 26 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
TESTING
- 17378 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1166 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 169 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 1335 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
2 Warm Springs People were in the hospital, last Thursday, with COVID-19.
VACCINATIONS
Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.
- 3065 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2585 2nd doses have been given
- 39 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as
- 792 Booster vaccinations have been given
- 194 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds
- 125 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds
PRECAUTIONS
- Wear a Face Mask in public places.
- Maintain social distance from other people.
- Get Vaccinated and Boosted
If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL