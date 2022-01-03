KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/3/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (1/3/22) reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 from 65 tests conducted on Thursday (12/30/21) at the Health and Wellness Center.

There were 35 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 26 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

17378 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1166 Total Positive Cases resulted.

169 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1335 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

2 Warm Springs People were in the hospital, last Thursday, with COVID-19.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

3065 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2585 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 39 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

792 Booster vaccinations have been given

194 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

125 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

PRECAUTIONS

Wear a Face Mask in public places.

Maintain social distance from other people.

Get Vaccinated and Boosted

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



