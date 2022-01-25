CTWS Registered Voters Lists January 2022

January 25, 2022 – The Warm Springs Office of Vital Statistics has posted the District Voting Lists in preparation for the upcoming Tribal Council Election 2022. If a tribal member would like to change districts, they can do that in accordance with Ordinance 44:

“Change of Registration. Any such registration change must be filed more than 60 days prior to any election in order to be effective for that particular election.”

“New Registration. Such registration shall be effective for elections held 60 days or more after such registration.”

Tribal Council Elections will be held in the beginning of April.

Agency District Off-Reservation Voters List

Agency District On-Reservation Voters List

Seekseequa District Off-Reservation Voters List

Seekseequa District On-Reservatoin Voters List

Simnasho District Off-Reservation Voters List

Simnasho District On-Reservation Voters List