Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of 4 free at-home test kits that will be mailed to you via the U.S. Postal Service.

There is a limit of one order per residential address

One order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Orders are shipping now

To order your free test kits – go to https://special.usps.com/testkits and complete the request for that includes your contact and shipping information.