KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 1, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

Columbia River Tribal Winter Commercial Gillnet Fisheries opens today– The Dalles Pool only will be open through February 5th and the John Day Pool only until February 12th. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook & Line Fishery will be open today through March 19th. For the latest information you can call the fish hotline at 541-553-2000.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations this Thursday. The meetings will start at 7 at the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District, at the Old Elementary School Gym for the Seekseequa District and there is a new location for the Agency District Meeting – at the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian Head Casino. For the Agency District – nominations can also be submitted in writing by 5pm Thursday using an OFFICIAL NOMINATION FORM. Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program continues to take new applications through this Friday, February 4th. Program participants that have been approved can continue to submit bills for payment; with payments paid out as long as program funds remain available. If you have any questions you can call 541-553-3250 or email era@wsha.us.

Cascades East Transit will suspend Regional Community Connector Saturday service beginning February 5th until further notice due to ongoing driver shortages and low ridership. This includes the Route 20 Warm Springs to Madras service on Saturdays. For schedules and updates, visit www.cascadeseasttransit.com or opt-in to receive service alerts by texting “CET” to 313131.

COCC’s nursing program is holding virtual information sessions on Feb. 9 (5-6 p.m.), Feb. 14 (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Feb. 18 (9:30-10:30 a.m.). Sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. Because of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the powwow committee made the decision to help keep our community and visitors safe.

The Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair for high school students is coming up February 25, 2022 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Industry partners from across Central Oregon will showcase their trades and opportunities that are available to regional high school students. The registration deadline is February 15.

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. The Warm Springs WIC office can be reached by calling 541-553-2346.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.