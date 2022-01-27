KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 28, 2022

There is no School for 509-J students today – it’s a Teacher Grading Day

The Senior lunch is cancelled for today

Warm Springs Market hours for today and tomorrow are 9am – 6pm due to staff shortages.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is open and providing services. However, they continue to have phone and internet issues. The 24hr mobile crisis line is always available by calling Warm Springs Police Dispatch.

Madras White Buffalo boys basketball will host Corbett today. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO. There is limited capacity for spectators with athletes leaving 4 names for their family and friends at the gate.

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

Call the clinic at 541-553-2131 with questions or to schedule a booster vaccine.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym. For the Agency District – nominations can also be submitted in writing by 5pm on February 3rd using an official nomination FORM

COCC is holding virtual information sessions for its allied health programs from 5:15-6:15 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb. 16. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, phlebotomist, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and community health worker. You do need to register.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting February 10th. This will be a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30 to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up email leah@wscat.org

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. The revised benefit amounts are currently • $24 for children • $43 for pregnant women • $43 for a non-breastfeeding woman and • $47 for breastfeeding women. The Warm Springs WIC office can be reached by calling 541-553-2346.