KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 10, 2022

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be closed Monday January 10th until Monday January 17th. Essential Operations will continue but all Tribal Facilities will be closed to the Public with limited staffing. For those who will be off of work, you are reminded to exercise social distancing, wear a mask, and sanitize. You are asked to refrain from traveling unless you must travel for needed supplies or for urgent emergency care.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will be closed to students this week, also in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. For schools in Madras and Metolious it is a late start Monday.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

To be fully immunized everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

Call the clinic at 543-2131 with questions or to schedule a booster vaccine.

Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board will meet this evening at 7 at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to information, opportunities and language lessons. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

Local Veterans are invited to take advantage of weekly free Veteran transport that is being established. The plan is to offer transportation on Wednesdays for travel between Warm Springs and Madras plus trips up to Redmond and Bend for shopping and special events. Donations to support this effort will be accepted. If you are a Veteran who would like to know more please call 541-408-4147.