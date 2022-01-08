KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 9, 2022

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be closed Monday January 10th until Monday January 17th. Essential Operations will continue but all Tribal Facilities will be closed to the Public with limited staffing. For those who will be off of work, you are reminded to exercise social distancing, wear a mask, and sanitize. You are asked to refrain from traveling unless you must travel for needed supplies or for urgent emergency care.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will be closed to students next week, also in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. However due to weather, this weekend’s distribution was postponed to next Saturday, January 15th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

It is Stalking Awareness Month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services wants you to know that 1 in 6 women have experienced stalking victimization in their lifetime. The vast majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know. 57% of stalkers are current or former intimate partners. Stalking is a crime and victims need to be believed. If you need support call 541-553-2293 during business hours.

There will be a meeting of the Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation on Thursday, January 13 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM via Zoom. The public may make comments during the “General Public Comments” portion of the agenda, which can be downloaded at C O I C dot org. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. (https://www.coic.org/coact/)

All Community Wellness fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes are on hold until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.