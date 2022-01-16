KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 17, 2022

Today is the Federal Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. There is no school today for Jefferson County 509J schools. The Warm Springs IHS clinic is also closed for the Holiday.

Tribal Offices are scheduled to reopen tomorrow (Tue., Jan, 18, 2022) following a week long closure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is scheduled to be in session today and on their agenda is: an update from the Secretary-Treasurer, a Review of Minutes, February Agenda and Travel Delegations. Draft Resolutions will be presented and the local COVID-19 Response team will give and update. In the afternoon they will have their Legislative Update Conference Calls, do Enrollments and get updates from Human Resources, Administrative Services and Health & Human Services

The 28th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking a Tribal Member to serve as an alternate on the Election Board and another Tribal Member to serve as a member of the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes need to be turned into Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith by tomorrow. You can drop off at the Tribal Admin building or email glendon dot smith at WSTRIBES dot ORG.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse, the Seekseequa Fire Hall and the Agency Longhouse. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. More details will be shared ahead of the meetings. Tribal Council Election are at the start of April.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

Due to player and family illnesses the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreational District is postponing basketball practices and games for the next 2 weeks to ensure all kids have a chance to play in as many games as possible. Youth Basketball practices will resume on Tuesday, January 26, and their first games will be held on Saturday, January 29.