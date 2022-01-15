KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 16, 2022

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

COCC is hosting a series of Zoom-based information sessions this month for its nursing and health programs. The nursing program virtual information sessions are January 19th from 5-6pm, January 24th 11:30 to 12:30 and January 26th from 5 til 6. Sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number. A session for COCC allied health programs will be January 18th from 5:15-6:15pm. Register at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health/

The 28th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking a Tribal Member to serve as an alternate on the Election Board and another Tribal Member to serve as a member of the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes need to be turned into Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith by this coming Tuesday, January 18th. Turn in your packet at the Tribal Admin building or email glendon.smith@wstribes.org.

Both Stalking and Sexual Violence are Crimes. 75% of stalking victims know their perpetrators. 80% of sexual assault victims know their perpetrators. Both crimes are underreported and both Stalking and Sexual Violence are Traumatic. . If you need support call Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services 541-553-2293 during business hours.

There is no school tomorrow for Jefferson County 509J schools for the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. All 509-J schools, including the Warm Springs K8 Academy, will be open on Tuesday.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The Warm Springs IHS Clinic is closed until Tuesday in observance of the Federal Martin Luther King Jr Holiday tomorrow.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 18th with all COVID-19 precautions in place for employees returning to their workplace.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues.

Due to player and family illnesses the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreational District is postponing basketball practices and games for the next 2 weeks to ensure all kids have a chance to play in as many games as possible. Youth Basketball practices will resume on Tuesday, January 26, and their first games will be held on Saturday, January 29. A new schedule will be sent out as soon as they finalize logistics. If you have questions, please call (541) 475-4253.