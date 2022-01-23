KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 24, 2022

The Tribal Employee Appreciation jacket distribution is today and tomorrow. You can see the distribution schedule HERE.

It is Late Start Day for 509-J students. Buses will pick up students and schools will start 90 minutes later than normal.

Tribal Council will be in session today – on this morning’s agenda: OSU Traditional Foods Project; Tribal Attorneys’ update; and an update from the Secretary-Treasurer. In the afternoon will be a Tribal Attorney update from John Ogan; Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise; Composites; and Ventures Kahneeta update.

Madras White Buffalo girls basketball have home games tomorrow vs. North Marion. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO. There is limited capacity for spectators with athletes leaving 4 names for their family and friends at the gate.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will hold a live on-line virtual town hall this Thursday January 27 at 2:00pm, hosted by People’s Town Hall, for residents of Jefferson County. People’s Town Hall is collecting questions in advance. Follow this link to submit a question. Here’s the link to watch the virtual town hall.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. They have new testing hours. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID Nurse Line 541-553-5512.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym. Facemasks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

For the Agency District – nominations can be made at the meeting but they can also be submitted in writing by 5pm on February 3rd. The nomination FORM includes the nominator name, the person seconding the nomination plus the nominee – all with signatures. Certification that the nominee is eligible is also required.

Cascades East Transit will suspend Regional Community Connector Saturday service beginning February 5th until further notice due to ongoing driver shortages and low ridership. This includes the Route 20 Warm Springs to Madras service on Saturdays. For schedules and updates, visit www.cascadeseasttransit.com or opt-in to receive service alerts by texting “CET” to 313131.