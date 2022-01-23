KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 23, 2022

The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting February 10th. This will be a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30 to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up email leah@wscat.org

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.

The Tribal Employee Appreciation jacket distribution is this Monday and Tuesday. You can find the distribution schedule in the events section of the KWSO website as well as on our phone app.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The Madras Aquatic Center and Recreational District has postponed youth basketball for a couple weeks due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. New practice and game schedules are out. Practices will start on Tuesday, January 26th and their first games are Saturday, January 29th. If you have questions, please call (541) 475-4253.

As part of an ongoing series of discussions on race and equity, Central Oregon Community College and OSU Cascades are hosting a virtual community forum titled “Forum on Racism: Why are We Still Talking About Racism?” The event is tomorrow from 4-5 pm. You do need to register in advance.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. Because of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the powwow committee made the decision to help keep our community and visitors safe.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. They have new testing hours. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID Nurse Line 541-553-5512.

Both Stalking and Sexual Violence are Crimes. 75% of stalking victims know their perpetrators. 80% of sexual assault victims know their perpetrators. Both crimes are underreported and both Stalking and Sexual Violence are Traumatic. If you need support call Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services 541-553-2293 during business hours.