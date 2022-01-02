KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 3, 2022

It’s back to school today for Jefferson County 509-J schools and it’s a late start Monday.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, to get your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Senior lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables and Fruit.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today and on their agenda are updates from: the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Trust Funds Administration, Realty, HIS & the local COVID-19 Response Team. This afternoon they will have their Legislative Update Conference Call and Tribal Attorney Updates

All fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes will be on hiatus until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting on Wednesdays this month in Mr. Jones Room. This week they are meeting during the lunch hour. Next week they will meet in the afternoon at 3:20. Follow the MHS Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org, or call the Office of Information Systems.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is on January 10th at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website at Every Kid Sports dot ORG. (https://everykidsports.org/)

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. There is a fee to participate although partial scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is January 10th. Learn more online at EXTENSION dot OREGON STATE dot EDU