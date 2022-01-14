KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 15, 2022

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. This month they postponed distribution to this Saturday, January 15th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Due to player and family illnesses the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreational District is postponing basketball practices and games for the next 2 weeks to ensure all kids have a chance to play in as many games as possible. Youth Basketball practices will resume on Tuesday, January 26, and their first games will be held on Saturday, January 29. If you have questions, please call (541) 475-4253.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will be closed this coming Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday and will be open again on Tuesday regular hours.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and will return to school on Tuesday January 18th. Following this past week’s closure – any student who didn’t picked up a grade level packet – can still do so. Packets are located at Warm Springs Market, the Post Office, the Seekseequa Fire Hall, Simnasho Fire Hall and at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 18th with all COVID-19 precautions in place for employees returning to their workplace.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse, the Seekseequa Fire Hall and the Agency Longhouse. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. More details will be shared ahead of the meetings. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

COCC is hosting a series of Zoom-based information sessions this month for its nursing and health programs. The nursing program virtual information sessions are January 19th from 5-6pm, January 24th 11:30 to 12:30 and January 26th from 5 til 6. Sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number. A session for COCC allied health programs will be January 18th from 5:15-6:15pm. Register at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health/