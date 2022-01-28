KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 29, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

The Warm Springs Market will be open from 9am to 6pm today.

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.

Central Oregon Community College is hosting events this term honoring nonviolent advocacy for Human Rights. The Season of Nonviolence brings together community partners to educate and empower communities on how to use non-violent methods to create a more peaceful world. On Tuesday February 1st – Winona LaDuke will talk about the Green Path Ahead: Indigenous Teachings for the Next Economy. You do need to register in advance for this webinar.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. Because of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the powwow committee made the decision to help keep our community and visitors safe.

COCC is holding virtual information sessions for its allied health programs from 5:15-6:15 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb. 16. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, phlebotomist, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and community health worker. You do need to register.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym. For the Agency District – nominations can also be submitted in writing by 5pm on February 3rd using an official nomination FORM

Winter Commercial Gillnet Fisheries open at 6am on February 1st – The Dalles Pool only will be open through 6pm on February 5th and the John Day Pool only until 6pm February 12th. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook & Line Fisher will be open from 6am February 1st through 6pm on March 19th.

Cascades East Transit will suspend Regional Community Connector Saturday service beginning February 5th until further notice due to ongoing driver shortages and low ridership. This includes the Route 20 Warm Springs to Madras service on Saturdays. For schedules and updates, visit www.cascadeseasttransit.com or opt-in to receive service alerts by texting “CET” to 313131.