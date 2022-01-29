KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 30, 2022

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID Nurse Line 541-553-5512.

A Native American Habitat Restoration Training Opportunity Paid Native American Internship with Elderberry Wisdom Farm starts this spring. They are seeking Natives interested in habitat restoration, a regenerative agriculture business. Interested candidates should email rose@elderberrywisdom.org. A $2,000 stipend will be paid for those completing training.

The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Cascades East Transit will suspend Regional Community Connector Saturday service beginning February 5th until further notice due to ongoing driver shortages and low ridership. This includes the Route 20 Warm Springs to Madras service on Saturdays. For schedules and updates, visit www.cascadeseasttransit.com or opt-in to receive service alerts by texting “CET” to 313131.

Remember to cast your vote for the 2022 Native American Music Awards! There are 3 nominees from Warm Springs on the ballot. Kalliah & BlackWater for Best Single Recording, Bigg B for Best R&B Recording and Blue Flamez in 6 categories – Best New or Debut Duo or Group, Best Pop Recording, Best Rap Hip Hop Recording, Best Animation in a Music Video and Best Rap Hip Hop Video. Voting is being done online and is open through March 31st.

Winter Commercial Gillnet Fisheries open at 6am on February 1st – The Dalles Pool only will be open through 6pm on February 5th and the John Day Pool only until 6pm February 12th. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook & Line Fisher will be open from 6am February 1st through 6pm on March 19th.

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. The revised benefit amounts are currently • $24 for children • $43 for pregnant women • $43 for a non-breastfeeding woman and • $47 for breastfeeding women. The Warm Springs WIC office can be reached by calling 541-553-2346.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym. For the Agency District – nominations can also be submitted in writing by 5pm on February 3rd using an official nomination FORM