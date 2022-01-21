KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 22, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

To be fully immunized everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

It is Stalking Awareness Month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services wants you to know that 1 in 6 women have experienced stalking victimization in their lifetime. The vast majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know. 57% of stalkers are current or former intimate partners. Stalking is a crime and victims need to be believed. If you need support call 541-553-2293 during business hours.

Jefferson County residents can apply for funding available from “UpTogether.” Eligibility is based on income and household size. You could qualify for $800 and there are no requirements on how funds should be spent. You can learn more and apply online – find the link in our online calendar today.

A Native American Habitat Restoration Training Opportunity Paid Native American Internship with Elderberry Wisdom Farm starts this spring. They are seeking Natives interested in habitat restoration, a regenerative agriculture business. Interested candidates should email rose@elderberrywisdom.org. A $2,000 stipend will be paid for those completing training.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. Because of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the powwow committee made the decision to help keep our community and visitors safe.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.