KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 20, 2022

Tribal offices are closed to the public for the rest of this week and only essential staff are working for health and safety protocol due to COVID-19 exposure at the administration building. All staff will return to work on Monday, January 24.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. They have new testing hours. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID Nurse Line 541-553-5512.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed with a tentative reopening date of this Friday.

Central Oregon Community College is hosting a career open house for early learning educators from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow at the Coats Campus Center in Bend. Representatives from a number of regional early education employers will be available to share information about employment opportunities and career resources.

Madras White Buffalo boys basketball will host Estacada tomorrow. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO. There is limited capacity for spectators with athletes leaving 4 names for their family and friends at the gate.

Due to player and family illnesses the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreational District is postponing basketball practices and games until Tuesday, January 26th with their first games on Saturday, January 29th. New practice and game schedules are out. If you have questions, please call (541) 475-4253.

COCC is hosting events this term honoring nonviolent advocacy for Human Rights. The Season of Nonviolence brings together community partners to educate and empower communities on how to use non-violent methods to create a more peaceful world. On Tuesday February 1st – Winona LaDuke will talk about the Green Path Ahead: Indigenous Teachings for the Next Economy. You do need to register in advance for this webinar.

The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair for high school students is coming up February 25 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Industry partners from across Central Oregon will showcase their trades and opportunities that are available to regional high school students. The registration deadline is February 15.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

Free COVID-19 home test kits available through the US Postal Service. Sign up at https://special.usps.com/testkits. You can order one series of four home test kits per mailing address while available.