KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 27, 2022

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID Nurse Line 541-553-5512.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is open and providing services. However, phone and internet service in their building is not working until further notice. The 24hr mobile crisis line is always available by calling Warm Springs Police Dispatch.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will hold a live on-line virtual town hall today at 2:00pm, hosted by People’s Town Hall, for residents of Jefferson County.

There’s no School for 509-J students tomorrow – it’s a Teacher Grading Day.

Madras White Buffalo boys basketball will host Corbett tomorrow. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO. There is limited capacity for spectators with athletes leaving 4 names for their family and friends at the gate.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

Cascades East Transit will suspend Regional Community Connector Saturday service beginning February 5th until further notice due to ongoing driver shortages and low ridership. This includes the Route 20 Warm Springs to Madras service on Saturdays. For schedules and updates, visit www.cascadeseasttransit.com or opt-in to receive service alerts by texting “CET” to 313131.

Voting for the 2022 Native American Music Awards is open now through March 31st. Nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are Blue Flamez, Kalliah & BlackWater and Bigg B.

A Native American Habitat Restoration Training Opportunity Paid Native American Internship with Elderberry Wisdom Farm starts this spring. They are seeking Natives interested in habitat restoration, a regenerative agriculture business. Interested candidates should email rose@elderberrywisdom.org. A $2,000 stipend will be paid for those completing training.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more families and so for now can only distribute to families who are already signed up. Another Fences for Fido Spay and Neuter clinic is being planned for this spring. Be listening for details.

It is Stalking Awareness Month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services wants you to know that 1 in 6 women have experienced stalking victimization in their lifetime. The vast majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know. 57% of stalkers are current or former intimate partners. Stalking is a crime and victims need to be believed. If you need support call 541-553-2293 during business hours.

Jefferson County residents can apply for funding available from “UpTogether.” Eligibility is based on income and household size. You could qualify for $800 and there are no requirements on how funds should be spent.