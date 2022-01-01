1/27/22 U.S. Senator Ron Wyden Virtual Town Hall

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will hold a live on-line virtual town hall on Thursday January 27 at 2:00pm PT, hosted by People’s Town Hall.
This town hall meeting is for residents of Jefferson County. People’s Town Hall will be collecting questions in advance of the town hall so if you’d like to submit a question, please do so today (follow the link below).
- Jefferson County Town Hall: The link to watch this virtual town hall is here: link to watch
- Submit a question: The link for Jefferson County residents to submit a question is here: link