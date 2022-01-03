KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 4, 2022

KWSO is now recruiting weather watchers to call in each weekday morning with temperature and conditions where you live. We want to consistently share the info with listeners and those who connect with us online. If you are interested – text 541-460-2255 with your name & home location and we will get this going to help us all be better informed.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will be closed today (1/4/22) due to building issues. They will reassess in the afternoon and notify families about Wednesday.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today and on their agenda is a meet and greet with Appeals Court Judges, A presentation with the Q-Life Network. They will meet with the Bluestone Group, hear an update on the Water Treatment Plant and have a Chief Judge Discussion.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

All Community Wellness fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes will be on hiatus until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

This week – COCC Adult Basic Skills Classes begin and you must register online this week to sign up. The cost is $30 per class. There are in-person and remote options available. You can find the links to sign up at KWSO dot org in today’s calendar (For Math or Communication classes, register here. For ELL classes, register here (in English). Para clases de ELL, registrarse aquí (en Español).

A Columbia River Zone 6 commercial sturgeon season has begun and runs all month. For more information you can call the Warm Springs Fishing and Hunting hotline at 541-553-2000.

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

The Good News Club is meeting on Wednesdays. Grades K-3 meet at 1:45, 4th – 8th grades meet at 2:45. A can transports students from the Warm Springs K-8 Academy to the Warm Springs Baptist Church. Learn more by contacting the school office or call Gladys at 541-325-2650.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.