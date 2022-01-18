KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 19, 2022

Tribal offices are closed for the rest of this week for health and safety protocol due to COVID-19 exposure at the administration building. All tribal offices will be closed to the public for the remainder of this week, and only those designated as essential workers should report to work. Non-essential staff will return to work on Monday, January 24, 2022.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting on Wednesdays this month in Mr. Jones Room. This week they are meeting during the lunch hour. Next week they will meet in the afternoon at 3:20. Follow the MHS Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

Senior lunches are cancelled this week.

The virtual town hall with Senator Ron Wyden that was scheduled for Jefferson County residents today has been postponed due to the updated Senate schedule. We will share the new date for the town hall when it becomes available.

The Madras White Buffalo boys and girls basketball games scheduled for yesterday were postponed to today. The Girls are home – with varsity tip off at 7 tonight. You can listen to the game here on KWSO. There is limited capacity for spectators with athletes leaving 4 names for their family and friends at the gate.

The Tribal Employee Appreciation jacket distribution has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25. Here’s the distribution schedule: https://wsnews.org/2022/01/ctws-employee-appreciation/

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym. Facemasks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April. For the Agency District – nominations can be made at the meeting but they can also be submitted in writing by 5pm on February 3rd. The nomination FORM includes the nominator name, the person seconding the nomination plus the nominee – all with signatures. Certification that the nominee is eligible is also required.

All Community Wellness fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes are on hold until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

Free COVID-19 home test kits available through the US Postal Service. Sign up at https://special.usps.com/testkits. You can order one series of four home test kits per mailing address while available.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The KWSO app is now available for phone and mobile devices. The app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to news, events and language lessons. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.