KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/18/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (1/18/22) reports 26 new cases of COVID-19 from 101 tests conducted on Friday (1/14/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. 1 positive test was reported by Outside Facilities.

There are 39 people with active COVID-19 and 41 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

18518 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1424 Total Positive Cases resulted.

181 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1607 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

IMPACTS

Warm Springs Tribal Council met with the Local COVID -19 Response Team on Friday morning (1/14/22) to review test and case data. Projections for the current case count would see most people coming off their 5 day isolation & quarantine period – by Today.

A review of the data also indicates that most contact with the COVID-19 virus is happening in households or the community vs. in the workplace.

Tribal Council concurred with the Local COVID-19 Response Team that the Tribal Closure will end on Monday, January 17, 2022 and CTWS offices will resume regular work schedules on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Essential CTWS workers will report to work on Monday, January 17, 2022.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy was closed to students this week in concert with the Tribal Offices Closure. The school is planning on reopening on Tuesday, January 18th following the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday, January 17th.

The Jefferson County School District has announced changes to indoor spectator guidance for all athletic and activity events to address rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19. Beginning next week – temporary changes will include reduced capacity for spectators at events. The goal is to make sure extra-curricular activities are not disrupted.

For athletic contests between two schools, spectators will be limited to four spots per participant. For specific such events, decisions will be made prior to the event based on number of students participating and size of the venue.

There will be Limited Seating for Clubs and Activities based on number of students participating and size of the venue.

Many events will be streamed via the NFHS streaming service with 509J covering costs while capacity is reduced. The link to watch will be provided to all families prior to the implementation of the reduced capacity limits.

VACCINATION

If you have received 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or 1 dose of the J&J vaccine and it has been at least 5 months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since your last dose of J&J, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you are not boosted or within 6 months of your vaccination series, you will be asked to quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you only received 1 dose of Moderna or Pfizer, please return to complete the vaccine series. You require 2 doses to complete the series and for fuller protection.

Call to make your vaccine appointment at (541) 553-2131. Appointments are available Monday-Friday in the Community Health Clinic. For anyone currently in isolation due to COVID-19 infection or are in quarantine – you need to wait until you are out of isolation or quarantine to make your vaccine appointment

Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION