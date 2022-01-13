KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/13/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Thursday (1/13/22) reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 from 116 tests conducted on Wednesday (1/12/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. 2 positive tests were reported by Outside Facilities.

There are 109 people with active COVID-19 and 51 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

18329 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1379 Total Positive Cases resulted.

180 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1559 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

For anyone who tests positive you must observe a 5 day isolation period and then wear a facemask for the next 5 days. This is consistent with new CDC recommendations. If you have had exposure to COVID-19 the same time frame applies for you to quarantine.

IMPACTS

This week Warm Springs Tribal Offices have remained closed to all but essential employees in an effort to slow the current spike in COVID-19 cases in our community. Tribal Council will be meeting with the local COVID-19 Response Team tomorrow (1/14/22), to review data and determine if the Tribal Closure should be extended or if offices will reopen on Monday.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy was closed to students this week in concert with the Tribal Offices Closure.

The Jefferson County School District has announced changes to indoor spectator guidance for all athletic and activity events to address rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19. Beginning next week – temporary changes will include reduced capacity for spectators at events. The goal is to make sure extra curricular activities are not disrupted.

For athletic contests between two schools, spectators will be limited to four spots per participant. For specific such events, decisions will be made prior to the event based on number of students participating and size of the venue.

There will be Limited Seating for Clubs and Activities based on number of students participating and size of the venue.

Many events will be streamed via the NFHS streaming service with 509J covering costs while capacity is reduced. The link to watch will be provided to all families prior to the implementation of the reduced capacity limits.

You can find all the details on the 509J website. (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/athletics-and-activities-update/)

The Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District announced they are pausing their youth basketball season for 2 weeks. Youth and volunteers with illness in their households are not able to practice or play and so – there is a hold on practice until January 26th. This will ensure that kids have a chance to play in as many games as possible. The first games will be Saturday January 26th.

VACCINATION

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are asking employees to reconsider getting vaccinated, if they have not done so yet. Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

If you have received 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or 1 dose of the J&J vaccine and it has been at least 5 months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since your last dose of J&J, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you are not boosted or within 6 months of your vaccination series, you will be asked to quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you only received 1 dose of Moderna or Pfizer, please return to complete the vaccine series. You require 2 doses to complete the series and for fuller protection.

Call to make your vaccine appointment at (541) 553-2131. Appointments are available Monday-Friday in the Community Health Clinic. For anyone currently in isolation due to COVID-19 infection or are in quarantine – you need to wait until you are out of isolation or quarantine to make your vaccine appointment

PRECAUTIONS

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and please get vaccinated and make sure you get your booster.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throaT

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



