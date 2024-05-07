JOM Spring Applications Due May 10th

The Johnson O’Malley Committee has announced the deadline date for Springs Extra Curricular support is this Friday, May 10, 2024.

This is for Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County Students Pre-K thru 12th grade.

For seniors who will be graduating, there is support for costs of you cap, gown, tassel and sash.

You can submit applications to JOM@wstribes.org. Include the JOM Applications, a completed JOM Survey, the JOM request for financial assistance form and include any supporting documents.

Here is more information and those forms you can download.

2023-24 JOM Request funds form

2023-24 JOM Enrollment & Survey Form

2024 JOM Spring flyer