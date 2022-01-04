KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/4/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (1/4/22) reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 from 160 tests conducted on Monday (1/3/22) at the Health and Wellness Center.

The Warm Springs IHS clinic delayed opening until 10am this morning due to hazardous road conditions. Orange Tent COVID-19 testing will be open today 1-4pm.

–

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

–

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and please get vaccinated and make sure you get your booster.

–

Oregon education and health officials are saying schools must either pause extracurricular activities or make sure they follow COVID-19 safety protocols. OPB’s Meerah Powell reports that a school health advisory came out yesterday (1/3/22). The Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority say if schools continue with extracurricular activities, they should expect quote “rapid transmission of COVID-19.” ODE Director Colt Gill. said “We have really asked our schools and other organizations that serve students to really be thoughtful about their extracurricular activities and either to pause those or ensure that they use the same layered mitigation safety protocols that are in place during the school day.” Those protocols include using face coverings, frequent handwashing and encouraging vaccination and testing. If schools and organizations choose to continue extracurriculars, Oregon’s education and health leaders say the risks of COVID-19 spread should be clearly communicated to families.

–

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION