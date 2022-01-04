KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 5, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today and on their agenda are updates from Akana, on the Willamette Falls Trust and about HVAC systems for the Tribes.

Senior lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: a Turkey Club Sandwich with potato salad and fruit.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting on Wednesdays this month in Mr. Jones Room. Today they are meeting during the lunch hour. Next week they will meet in the afternoon at 3:20. Follow the MHS Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

This week – COCC Adult Basic Skills Classes begin. You must register this week and can find links for more information here: (For Math or Communication classes, register here. For ELL classes, register here (in English). Para clases de ELL, registrarse aquí (en Español).

The Good News Club meets on Wednesdays with Grades K-3 meeting at 1:45, and 4th – 8th grades at 2:45. A van transports students from the Warm Springs K-8 Academy to the Warm Springs Baptist Church. Learn more by contacting the school office or call Gladys at 541-325-2650.

All Community Wellness fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes will be on hiatus until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

A Pug dog named “Lola” went missing New Year’s Eve around 8pm near Mt Jefferson Street and Waba Way in Greeley Heights. If you found her or know where she is – please call 541-460-3797. A reward is being offered.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this Saturday between 10am and noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

KWSO is recruiting weather watchers to call in each weekday morning with temperature and conditions where you live. We want to consistently share the info with listeners and those who connect with us online. If you are interested – text 541-460-2255 with your name & home location and we will get this going to help us all be better informed.