KWSO News for Thu., Jan. 6, 2021

In Warm Springs this morning – everything is on regular schedule as warmer temperatures are reducing issues with travel. Higher elevations – Sidwalter, Simnasho & Schoolie Flat have more snow and colder temperatures. South Wasco County Schools canceled today because of hazardous road conditions.

Oregon officials are back at work on a vaccine mandate for larger businesses. At least, for now. OPB’s Kate Davidson reports that Oregon OSHA needs to adopt a state version of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The federal standard requires those businesses to either mandate vaccination or allow unvaccinated workers to test weekly and wear masks at work. Oregon has until January 24th to adopt a rule that’s at least as effective as the federal one. It could go into effect by late February. But significant legal challenges remain. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether it should block implementation of the federal mandate while litigation continues. That’s left some Oregon companies trying to read the tea leaves on vaccination mandates … with many, such as Tillamook Creamery, Keen Footwear and Freres Lumber waiting to see what happens.

In Warm Springs the Vaccine isn’t mandated, but encouraged to get your Vaccine if not vaccinated, booster if you are eligible or getting your children 5 and older vaccinated. Yesterday’s COVID-19 numbers are on the rise and the local COVID-19 Response Team will be meeting this morning to discuss strategies for slowing down the spread of COVID-19 in the Warm Springs Community. Yesterday’s COVID update will be out a little later on today.

Warm Springs Telecom wants their Sidwalter, Schoolie and Simnasho customers to know that they are having power issues at the Sidwalter tower that provides service to those areas. There is the possibility of a service outage. They are working on both short term and long term solutions to conducting repairs and ultimately securing more reliable power to the Sidwalter Butte site.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon

Chance of rain this morning then cloudy and breezy with a high of 50 degrees

Rain is likely tonight with an overnight low of 40

Rain tomorrow morning then partly sunny and windy with a high near 49

Sunny and in the 40s this weekend

